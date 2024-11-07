William Joseph “Bill” Merrigan, 90, Conception Jct, died Saturday, October 26, 2024, in northern Virginia.

He was born on September 28, 1934, in Guilford, to Patrick Merrigan and Irene McLaughlin. He graduated from Jefferson High School and in 1956 from Creighton University. He attended law school at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. During law school he worked on Capitol Hill for Missouri Representative WR Hull.

Mr. Merrigan served in the US Navy Air Corps where he earned his wings in Pensacola, FL. He was a dedicated US government lawyer who served both the Department of Defense and the CIA proprietary Air America over the course of half a century in both Washington and Asia. He joined Air America as legal counsel in 1961 and lived in Taiwan for 11 years. Between 1977-2008 he served as chief legal counsel for DOD practicing transportation law.

He was a member of the Missouri and Virginia Bar Associations.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandra Whipple Merrigan, McLean.

A funeral will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, November 16 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct, followed by a graveside service at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to the Hydrocephalus Association, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 905, Bethesda, MD 20814-4447; hydroassoc.org.