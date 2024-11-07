Sister Mary Ellen Savio Auffert, OSB, 90, a Benedictine sister of Mt. St. Scholastica, Atchison, KS, died Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

She was born March 21, 1934, in Parnell, to John and Rachel Hovenkotter Auffert. She entered the Benedictine Sisters in 1954. She earned a degree in elementary education from Mount St. Scholastica College in 1964. Sr. Mary Ellen taught elementary grades for 13 years. She became a missionary in Mineiros, Goias, Brazil, and did pastoral and catechetical ministry there from 1967-1975. After she returned to Atchison, she did library work and campus ministry at Benedictine College, and food service at the monastery. She returned to Brazil in 1983 and helped with hospital and bookstore ministry for three years. She came back to care for her parents, and later did pro-life ministry and founded Pro-Life Religious International to give aid to those working in pro-life activities. She also did pastoral ministry in Seneca for a period before becoming principal of the elementary school in Tecumseh, NE, in 2004. In all, she was blessed with nearly 70 years of devoted monastic profession.

The Mass of Resurrection was celebrated Monday, November 4, at the monastic chapel.

