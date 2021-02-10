The Nodaway County Health Department’s Environmental Health Specialist Jack Hunsucker visited the following food establishments during January.

Subway 7325, 1524 North Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on January 5.

Critical: Refrigerator food too warm, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: None

Happy Garden, 514 North Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on January 5.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Broken thermometer in double door refrigerator, bowls without handles used as scoops in sugar and rice, corrected on site.

Subway 33214, 1605 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on January 6.

Critical: Warewashing sanitizer too weak.

Non-Critical: Top inside of microwave is dirty, broken thermometer in refrigerator, only person on shift had no food handler training.

Taco John’s, 1015 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on January 8.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Refrigeration units missing thermometers.

McDonald’s, 1106 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on January 8.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Excessive frost buildup in walk-in freezer.

Senor Burrito, 121 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on January 8.

Critical: A few gnats/fruit flies around warewashing sink and floor drain.

Non-Critical: No handwashing signage at the kitchen handsink, inside bottom and shelf on kitchen prep table/refrigerator dirty and inside bottom of three-door freezer has spillage, mop board off/loose under three-bay warewashing sink.

Walmart Deli, 1605 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on January 11.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Ham stored above lettuce in walk-in cooler, stainless steel panel loose by handsink.

Northwest Nutrition, 104 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on January 12.

To open February 6, checklist follows.

Restroom door needs a self-closer, restroom needs a covered trash can, refrigeration units need thermometers, need test kits for sanitizer, warewashing sink needs an indirect connection in the drain.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on January 14.

Critical: Toxic items not correctly labeled, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Equipment not durable, cleanable or properly maintained, storage of sugar, flour, rice breadings, etc. not stored properly, cups being used for scoops, walk-in freezer floor dirty, thawing fish improperly, corrected on site, ice scoop handle in ice, spillage on shelving; thermometers not in plain sight, corrected on site; non-food surfaces not cleanable, corrected on site, ice maker has pink mold, corrected on site.

North Nodaway High School, 705 East Barnard, Hopkins, high priority

Routine inspection on January 20.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Stained ceiling tiles above warewashing area.

North Nodaway Elementary School, 201 East Sixth, Pickering, high priority

Routine inspection on January 21.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Pan liners used to line several utensil drawers.

West Nodaway School, 17665 US Highway 136, Burlington Jct., high priority

Routine inspection on January 22.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Upper baffle of ice machine getting slime/mold growth, restroom door open, corrected on site.

A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on January 22.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Handsink faucet by office doesn’t shut completely off.