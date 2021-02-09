Meet Sterling, a very loving and affectionate Goldendoodle born 11/20/2020. His mom is an AKC registered Golden Retriever and his dad is an AKC registered Standard Poodle. Sterling is expected to grow up to be around 60lbs as an adult. He will be crate trained and started on house training and will be up to date on all vaccinations and de-worming. Sterling will come with a one-year health guarantee and continuous training support from Redden Ranch. This package is valued at $1,500. Donated by Redden Ranch.

Register for the St. Francis Foundation Virtual Gala at https://event.gives/hope2021. Sterling will be featured in the live auction! Gala begins at 7PM on February 20th.