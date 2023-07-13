The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments over the month of June.

Pizza Hut, 732 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: June 7

Criticals: There was some sauce held in warmer at 98 degrees, and is required to be above 135. This was corrected on site as the warmer was accidently shut off. The dishwasher was not sanitizing, but was COS.

Non-criticals: Several flies were noticed, and the back door was propped open, but corrected on site.

Goldie’s Cafe, 22783 US Hwy 136, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: June 8

Criticals: One of the fridges is not keeping food at 41 degrees or below.

Non-criticals: Some pop and water bottles were stored in undrained ice, but corrected on site. The vent hood is dirty and there is no sanitizer test kit. Thermometers are missing in fridge and freezer and there isn’t one for the cook to use. Some wiping cloths are not stored in sanitizer, and the back door was propped open.

The Hangar, 1602 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: June 9

Criticals: There was an unlabeled spray bottle in the kitchen and the wiping cloth sanitizer is too weak.

Non-criticals: A few boxes of food containers were stored on the floor, and not all fridge units have thermometers. Some dirty and stained carpet in the back storeroom, and some splatter in soda box area.

Hype Nutrition, 830 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: June 9

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: A box of 32 ounce drink cups was stored on the floor, but corrected on site. There is no thermometer in the fridge, and some board shelving is not sealed or painted. There is also an ice scoop handle in ice, and no mop board along the walls. The pocket door also does not have a self closer. One server was without a hair restraint and no one on duty had food handler training.

Rexius Nutrition, 1506 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: June 9

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The chest freezer has excessive frost.

Starbucks Coffee, 1621 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: June 26

Criticals: There is no tag for the annual backflow device inspection.

Non-criticals: Not all of the cooling and freezing units have thermometers and the women’s restroom door is dragging, and not fully self-closing.

Katsion’s Cold Treat, 119 Franklin Place, Maryville

Pre-inspection date: June 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The treat bin needs a thermometer and they need a food establishment permit.

T-Rex Mart, 10043 US Hwy 71, Clearmont, medium priority

Inspection date: June 28

Criticals: There was one unlabeled spray bottle.

Non-criticals: The ice bagged on premises is unlabeled and some boxes of food was on the floor of the walk-in freezer. The beer cave door drags, and does not completely close. Not all of the fridge units have thermometers and both of the restroom fan light covers need cleaned. Some hair was also not restrained.

NWMSU Campus Dining, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: June 29

Criticals: Some dirty can openers need cleaned. Some tools were found on food contact surfaces and some food prep was beside it. There is no tag for backflow device yearly inspection.

Non-criticals: There was a box of paper cups on the floor in the hallway behind the grill station. One fridge has a broken door, and there is not handwashing signage at all handsinks. Some fresh fruits stored on top of the central dishwasher, and there is also some missing ceiling tiles.