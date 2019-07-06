The Nodaway County Health Center food establishment inspection reports for June were given by a department official at the following locations:

Kool Kats, 811 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection June 4

Priority: Ice scoop stored directly on top of ice machine, corrected on-site. Fry punch blades soiled with food debris. Sliced tomatoes on top of prep table cold held above 41 degrees.

Core: Rear entry door open to atmosphere, required to be shut to protect against vectors. Reach-in ice cream freezer interior soiled with frost build-up. Range hood fire suppression sprinklers soiled with dust and debris.

Casey’s General Store #2469, 1520 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection June 7

Priority: Sausage crumbles cold held in top of pizza prep table above 41 degrees. Half and half coffee additive missing date mark to indicate when product should be removed from dispensing cabinet, both corrected on-site.

Core: Walk-in freezer exterior surface with chipping and flaking paint.

Carson’s Sports Grille, 310 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection June 11

Priority: None.

Core: Toilet tank lid repaired with tape. Wet nested drinking cups stored behind the bar. Walk-in cooler thermometer inaccurate.

Kawasaki Motors Mfg. Corp, USA, 28147 Business Highway 71, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection June 13

Priority: Ground beef stored in walk-in cooler with inaccurate date, corrected on-site.

Core: None.

Dairy Queen, 1912 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection June 17

Priority: Employee changing gloves without washing hands. Ground beef patties hot held below 135 degrees, both corrected on-site. Beef patties voluntarily discarded.

Core: Loose food debris observed on dry shelving. Reach-in burger well freezer exterior doors soiled with food debris. Inaccurate thermometer for cooks use stored in kitchen. Single service drink lids stored directly on top of soft serve machine without protection from contamination. All corrected on-site. Handsink hand drying disposable towels not dispensed individually. Mop sink faucet dripping. Door seal located on lower cabinet of soft serve machine torn.

Domino’s Pizza, 1006 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection June 18

Priority: Diced chicken stored in prep table past discard date, corrected on-site by voluntarily discard.

Core: Bucket of quat sanitizer testing below 200 ppm. Handsink hand towel dispenser not dispensing towels. Restroom door available for employee use propped open. Restroom wastebasket full and overflowing onto floor. All corrected on-site.

Walmart Deli, 1605 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection June 19

Priority: None.

Core: Absorbent paper on shelving underneath deli meat of deli counter display case, corrected on-site. Door frame between walk-in coolers and deli counter paint is loose and flaking.

Walmart Bakery, 1605 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection June 19

Priority: None.

Core: Case of single service food containers stored on floor adjacent to dry storage. Handsink for employee use hand towel dispenser empty. Both corrected on-site.

Good Time Charlie’s of Skidmore, 103 South Walnut, Skidmore, high priority

Routine inspection June 19

Priority: None.

Core: Men’s restroom door not fully self closing on its own.

Mosiac Medical Center – Maryville, 2016 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection June 27

Priority: None.

Core: None.