Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is now accepting applications for a new partner family and will host meetings this month.

The meetings are open to the public and no reservations are required. The informational meeting is designed to give interested parties information they need about the Habitat for Humanity program. Income guidelines, participation requirements and program details will be discussed, and application packets will be provided.

The informational meeting will be 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, July 11. The application meeting will be 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, July 25. Both meetings will be at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, in Maryville.

Interested families must attend the informational meeting and the application meeting to be considered for a home.

For more information, call 660.254.4410, email mail@nodawayhabitat.org or visit nodawayhabitat.org.