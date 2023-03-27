This week’s map, Women’s Basketball National Champions, 1982-2022.

Women’s March Madness is down to the Final Four. This map of Women’s National Basketball Champions from 1982-2022 indicates a national spread from coast to coast. Only 15 different teams have won a national title since the NCAA started crowning champions in 1982. Four teams, Connecticut (11), Tennessee (8,) Baylor (3) & Stanford (3) have won a total of 25 titles in the past 40 years. Ten of these teams depicted on the map made this year’s March Madness.