At the October 18 Nodaway County Health Center Board meeting, banking services and CD rates were discussed.

Since the September meeting, Administrator Tom Patterson had transferred $50,000 into a Southern Bank CD. He was unable to place the money that had been designated for an Edward Jones CD.

The decision was made to wait until the November 15 meeting for more decisions when both banking services and CD rates will be reviewed.

Patterson said the recently purchased van has been used for several trips.

There were 172 COVID cases, two influenza A cases and one influenza B in September.

The board approved budget adjustments. There was no change to the total expenses. Adjustments were made between categories.

Patterson reported, “We are about midway into flu outreach clinics. An initial shipment of Moderna COVID vaccines was received and administered. COVID vaccine supplies may be tight in different areas and we would encourage those interested in getting the vaccine to check for availability with local vaccinators. COVID cases are down and it is early on flu reporting.”