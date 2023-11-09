Nodaway County property owners, for the most part, will see little difference in tax levy payment from last year.

The highest rate is in Jackson Township at $9.78 per $100 assessed valuation, which is a one-cent less from last year. The taxing entities and rates for taxpayers in the Jackson Township are: state, 3¢; Senate Bill 40, 4.97¢; health center, 4.95¢; senior citizens fund, 4.97¢; township, 4.99¢; Jackson Fire District, .2996¢; Northeast Nodaway R-I, $5.7652; Jackson Road and Bridge, .8492¢ and City of Ravenwood, $2.1803.

Out of the 83 tax entities in Nodaway County, 50 saw increases, 24 had decreases and nine stayed the same. Again this year, the lowest tax levy is located in Polk Township with a rate of $5.24. The townships that saw decreases in all of their levies for the taxpayers were Grant, Hopkins, Jackson and Union. Atchison, Green, Hughes, Independence, Lincoln, Monroe and White Cloud had increases in every taxing entity.

Tax school levies that have an increase were West Nodaway R-I, $5.2461; South Nodaway R-IV, $5.9619; Nodaway-Holt R-VII, $4.25965; Northeast Nodaway R-V, $5.7652 and Maryville R-II, $5.0352; while Jefferson C-123, decreased to $6.351 and North Nodaway R-VI remained at $4.6505. Most of the changes were small increments.

Commercial properties will face an additional $1.14 surtax again this year.

Tax statements are to be mailed early in November and taxes should be paid by December 31.