During the Nodaway County Health Center Board of Directors February 16 meeting, numbers on influenza and COVID-19 were discussed.

“COVID-19 cases have trended down by 32.1 percent over the last seven days, although the state still has us ranked among top 10 for cases per 100,000, at 335,” Administrator Tom Patterson reported. “Positivity rates are down 5.1 percent from last week at 17.6 percent. Testing is down by 13.9 percent and hospitalizations are following the trend down.

“Vaccine rate for Nodaway is 47.8 percent completed. Missouri is at 55.8 percent completed,” he said. “Nodaway ranks in the top 10 percent of rural counties for vaccinations.”

Patterson handed out the week five, January 30 through February 5, Missouri Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report. As of week five, 15 influenza-associated deaths have been reported in Missouri. A total of 970 laboratory-positive influenza cases were reported, a downward trend from week three with 1,652 cases and week four with 1,343 cases.

In the communicable disease report for January, surveillance reports were received from Nodaway County Schools, Mosaic Medical Center and Mosaic Family Health Care. There were 1,214 cases of COVID, 60 cases of influenza A and four cases of influenza B.

The building insurance information was received from Jackson RMI Insurance, Maryville, with an annual premium of $3,530. The building replacement cost is insured at $1,103,800.

Patterson presented information to replace the current multi-function copier which is 10 years old. The board approved a Sharp MX-3051 color copier for $4,943 from Brown Mannschreck Imaging Solutions, St. Joseph. Patterson said it may take several months before the copier is delivered.

The 2022 inventory was approved.