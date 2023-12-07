The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees at the November 15 meeting reviewed the employees health insurance renewal options with insurance agent Linda Shelby.

The center’s current Blue Cross Blue Shield policy has a 4.5 percent increase in premiums. There will also be an increase in premiums because the employees are another year older. There are currently three employees covered.

Three board members, Charlotte Knorr, Bridget Kenny and Debra Hull, current terms will expire in 2024. Filing for the three positions will be from Tuesday, December 5 to Tuesday, December 26 at the health center. The election will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Administrator Tom Patterson indicated income and expenses are on track for the year.

Patterson said the new van had cut mileage reimbursement expenses by 1,786 miles.

In the October staff reports, Tabitha Frank said there were 90 COVID cases and four influenza A cases. Immunizations given by the health center were 71 COVID, 499 adult and 167 children flu shots.

Deanna Bowers, the WIC dietitian, gave a list of fall produce to have on hand including winter squash, apples, cabbage, carrots, beets and onions.

Patterson will send out requests for bids on the 2022-23 biannual audit. The ELC ED contract didn’t approve the additional funding for the health center drainage project.

The United Way awarded an increased amount of $750 per quarter to school nurses in 2024.

“We are past the busiest flu clinic season though demand is steady,” Patterson reported. “Normally demand decreases in November and December. Flu cases typically will increase during that period before dropping off around the new year. Flu and COVID levels remain low. CDC data shows that respiratory illness levels are low to minimal in Missouri and many areas of US, with flu and RSV increasing and COVID stable.”