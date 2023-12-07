At the November 27 Maryville City Council meeting, a resolution to declare the official intent of the city regarding 2024 Certificates of Participation (COPs) was approved.

COPs are used as a financing mechanism, and the budget includes up to $3,423,762 in COPs revenue for various city projects. The final issuance amount will be determined after the rebid of South Main Phase II. Maryville Parks and Recreation will also have up to $2 million for park improvement projects. This resolution allows for reimbursing allowable project expenses from future COP issuance.

A contract with R/S Electric Motor Services, St. Joseph, was accepted to rebuild a 125 HP Electric Blower at the Maryville Wastewater Treatment Plant. The electric blowers provide dissolved oxygen to the aeration basin, and the city currently has three with one needing rebuilt. The quote is for $11,500.

The Stormwater Management Plan for new construction at the Association of Group Homes of Maryville was approved. The plan includes a new 8,224 square foot building, and the plan will divert stormwater to two detention basins.

A mutual aid agreement with Northwest Missouri State for joint law enforcement efforts was accepted by the council. This agreement was first executed in 2014, and the university has requested an updated agreement. No substantive changes were made to the mutual aid agreement terms. UPD officers are granted police commissions to assist with traffic and parking enforcement.

An amendment number one to an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Kansas City, was approved for the Maryville and Northwest Stormwater Improvement Project. Some additional areas for survey are necessary due to utility conflicts, and an increase of $14,900 to the contract is necessary.

The council also accepted an ordinance amending Chapter 630 on video and cable service providers relating to changes in state law on video service regulation. This amendment is due to the Wayfair legislation that was passed in 2021, and will impose sales and use taxes for out-of -state retailers. There is currently a five percent franchise fee that will be cut down to 2.5 percent over the next five year period.

A lot split for a property located in Block 35, M.W. Charles Second was approved. The property is owned by Dave Chesnut and is located along East Halsey Street and South Depot Street. The lot split will adjust property lines.

Another amendment of a contract was approved, this time with White Cloud Engineering, Maryville, for design-build services for the visitor’s center at Mozingo. A retaining wall is necessary on the south end to allow for a lower entrance to the basement. An increase of $13,800 is needed, which will make the total contract $32,688.