The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees met October 19 to make a budget adjustment and renew the employee health insurance.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance plan is being continued and renewed. The premium per month will be $3,397.84 up 7.7 percent from the current year’s monthly premium of $3,161.67.

Changes in the budget did not affect the overall projected income of $535,396 and projected expenses of $556,710. The SVFC contract was not renewed and the $9,000 was moved to the COVID Cares fund. Other contracts were reduced and the money moved to COVID Cares.

On expenses, the capital improvements allotment of $15,000 was moved to program expenses. The money had been designated for the concrete project, which the board postponed until 2022. Travel for work is still reduced due to the pandemic, so $3,000 was moved from the account to program expenses.

Funds of $500 were increased for the office supplies. The LAGERS employer contribution rate was reduced by $2,000. Postage and printing was reduced by $500 due to the reduced number of outsourced print jobs caused by the pandemic. Utilities were increased primarily with the telephone charges due to the pandemic.

Administrator Tom Patterson reported on communicable disease: “COVID-19 positivity rates across Missouri have lowered to the seven to eight percent range. Nodaway County is just above five percent.

“We are working with partners Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University to provide a mass clinic on November 9 for the COVID booster.”