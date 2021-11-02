“The Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros in the 117th Major League Baseball’s World Series. This proportional symbol map displays the World Series Champions from 1903-2020. Only 24 teams have won at least one World Series Championship. The New York Yankees lead with 27 followed by the St. Louis Cardinals with 11. The Braves have won three times. In 1914 as the Boston Braves, 1957 as the Milwaukee Braves and 1995 as the Atlanta Braves. While the Astros have one. A more recent title, in 2017.”