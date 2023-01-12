Harmon A. “Shine” Kennedy, 89, Stanberry, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at a St. Joseph hospital.

He was born June 19, 1933, in Guilford, to Edward and Eva Buckingham Kennedy.

On August 22, 1953, he married Betty Winter in Stanberry. She preceded him in death April 2, 2014.

Mr. Kennedy served in the United States Army. He was the owner and operator of a logging company.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, January 14 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial with military rites will follow in the Meeker Cemetery, Island City. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and/or Raymond Sager Post #260 in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

