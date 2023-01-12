Gary Wayne Lincoln, 59, Burlington Jct., died Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

He was born May 24, 1963, in St. Joseph, to Glen Leroy and Charlotte Emily Brandon Lincoln.

Mr. Lincoln was in meat marketing for over 30 years.

Mr. Lincoln’s body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be scheduled later. His cremains will be buried at the Barnard Cemetery, Barnard.

Donations can be sent to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.