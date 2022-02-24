Gwendolyn “Gwen” Clare Pratt Cornell, 90, Maryville, formerly of Sun City, AZ, and San Diego, CA, died Saturday, February 19, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 18, 1931, in Syracuse, NY, to Leon Eli and Florence Mildred Alvord Pratt.

She married Paul R. Cornell in 1949, and they were married 72 years at the time of his death on October 5, 2021.

Mrs. Cornell’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A joint memorial service for Gwen and Paul will be held at 11 am, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bram Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home.