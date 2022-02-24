Marilyn Anne Williams Grace, 92, Burlington Jct., died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born October 29, 1929, in Maryville, to Charles and Bertha Boyer Williams. She was a 1947 graduate of Burlington Jct. High School and attended Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville.

On August 29, 1948, she married Darrell W. Grace in Burlington Jct. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2008.

Services will be at 10 am, Monday, February 28 at the First United Methodist Church, Burlington Jct. Burial will be in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the American Legion Auxiliary Post 315, both of Burlington Jct.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.