Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/17/2022. Walk seconded the motion with an addition to the reviewed line. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Perfection Painting, LLC.

Requisitions: Circuit clerk to Missouri Professional Association of Court Clerks (MOPACC) and for Chateau on the Lake Resort and Spa for training; commission for feasibility study (Expo/Event Study) through ARPA funds.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80019-80031.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Eggleston Report newsletter; Monroe Township Financial Report for 2021; email on upcoming training for Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.

The commission discussed the request for funds to assist in paying for the feasibility study for a county expo/event Center. Burns made a motion to set aside an earmark of $50,000 through the ARPA funds. All were in favor. Also present: Skye Pournazari, Maryville Forum.

The donation from the Tenaska Wind Farm project was received and redistributed to the Northwest Foundation for the Agriculture Center, $12,500 and the Nodaway County Historical Society, $2,500. Receiving the donation for the Northwest Foundation was Rod Barr and for the Historical Society were Billie Mackey and Dr. Elyssa Ford. Also present: Pournazari, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

The commissioners, along with Jenkins and Patton, reviewed the ARPA small business applications received to date. After running through all application received, the commission agreed more information was needed from those that applied.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Continued to review the ARPA small business applications received to date. The commission discussed gross and net of 2019 vs 2021 from a profit and loss, hours of operation 2019 vs 2021, operating expense breakdowns, etc. An email will be sent to those that provided an email and calls will be made to others making the request.

The commission went by the circuit judge’s chambers to view progress on upgrades.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 2/24/2022.