Jerri L. Giesken Walker, died Sunday, October 27, 2024, at Parkview Health Care Facility in Bolivar.

She was born on May 28, 1959, in Riverside, CA, to Gerald E. Giesken and Metta M. Giesken. She lived all over the country as a child but came back to the area after her father retired from his Air Force career.

On August 12, 1988, she married Harland Walker in Ravenwood. Soon after, the couple moved to Colorado where they spent 30 years building a life together, returning just three years ago to south central Missouri.

A graduate of Phoenix University, she dedicated her professional life to serving others as a bookkeeper and personal caregiver.

She was deeply involved in her Christian faith.

There will be a visitation at the Bram Funeral home from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, October 31.

The funeral service will be held at the Ravenwood Christian Church at 10 am, Friday, November 1.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

