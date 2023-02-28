The Greater Maryville Chamber is excited to announce Jared Luke as its newest board director.

After submitting a letter of interest, Luke was appointed to a one year term by the board at its January 19 annual membership meeting.

The board seat was open following the December resignation of Gentry Martin with one year remaining in his term. Martin was serving in his second, three year term as a board director, having joined the group in 2018. During his time on the board, Martin served on various committees and a term as president.

Luke was born and raised in Ravenwood and attended Northeast Nodaway R-V. He earned a bachelor’s in history from Northwest Missouri State University. He has been with Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. since 2006 in various roles ranging from production to human resources. When not at work, he and his wife, Erica, can be found volunteering in the various activities in which their sons, Jack and Grant, are involved.

Luke says, “The Chamber provides me with an opportunity to give back to the community that has been great for my family, while also allowing Kawasaki the opportunity to become even more involved in the community.”