NBA All-Star Players, 2023.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game was played Sunday, February 19th in Salt Lake City. 156 different players representing 29 states and 19 countries have made the All-Star roster since 2001. This map based on the players’ high school state indicates the eastern half of the country (in particular the southeastern quarter) stands out as the leading per capita producer of elite men’s professional basketball players. Approximately 17% of the All-Stars are foreign players. Canada, Cameroon, France, Serbia and Slovenia lead the way.