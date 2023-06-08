Gloria E. Carlson, 95, Stanberry, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at a Stanberry nursing home.

She was born December 8, 1927, on the family farm in Vermillion, SD to William Robert and Goldie E. Butler Jones. She graduated from high school in Vermillion.

On June 20, 1948, she married Mayo J. Carlson in Vermillion. He preceded her in death in 1974.

Mrs. Carlson owned a filling station along with Blue Top Restaurant in Conception. Later in life, she helped with the family farm.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 10 am, Friday, June 9 in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 am, Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry,

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.