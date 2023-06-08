Jeanne B. Reever, 98, Maryville, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

She was born July 3, 1924, in Beverly, MA, to Curtland and Florence Dickie Brown. She was a graduate of Simmons College.

On August 7, 1948, she married Gerald F. Reever in Beverly. He preceded her in death June 18, 2006.

Mrs. Reever was a secretary for Hawkinson Enterprises.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Maryville.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 am, Friday, June 9 at the First Baptist Church of Maryville. Burial will be held at a later date at the North Beverly Cemetery, Beverly.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.