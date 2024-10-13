Sandra Kay Murphy, 67, Barnard, died Friday, October 4, 2024, at her home with family at her side.

She was born in Maryville, on November 15, 1956 to her parents John Samuel and Wilma Deon Davidson Schneider. They preceded her in death.

She was also preceded by her brother, John Schneider, and her nephew, Jesse Rodriquez.

Mrs. Murphy graduated from South Nodaway High School and had lived all her life in the area.

On November 22, 1974, she was united in marriage to Robert Wiley “Bob” Murphy at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville.

She worked for several years for Bud Bliley, at Bud’s Tavern in Conception Jct. and then owned and operated Murphy’s Law Bar in Barnard.

She has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Private family services will be conducted at a later date. No formal visitation is planned.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Memorials are suggested in her name to Mosaic Hospice, Maryville.