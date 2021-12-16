Gladys Mae Kramer Durkes, 89, Maryville, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born December 10, 1931, in Baileyville, KS, to Edward and Rose Dalinghaus Kramer.

On July 26, 1951, she married Charles Durkes in San Antonio, TX. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Durkes was a homemaker and an inventory clerk for a book manufacturer.

Services were held Thursday, December 16 at Olinger Funeral, Cremation and Cemetery-Highland in Thornton, CO. Burial was at Highland Memory Gardens, Thornton.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.