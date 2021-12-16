Beverly Jo Holt Shelton, 96, died Saturday, December 11, 2021.

She was born July 1, 1925, in Maryville, to Joe and Garland Holt. She was a graduate of Quitman High School and Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On May 26, 1946, she married Edward Job Shelton. He preceded her in death in 2005 after 59 years of marriage.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Sunday, December 19 at First United Methodist Church, Independence. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 pm, Monday, December 20 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, followed by a funeral service in the Price Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Missouri Girls Town, PO Box 59, Kingdom City, MO 65262 or to First United Methodist Church, 400 W. Maple, Independence, MO 64050.

