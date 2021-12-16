Fr. Anthony Shidler, OSB, 100, Conception, died Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Stephen’s Infirmary, Conception Abbey, Conception.

He was born on August 21, 1921, in Elkhart, IN, to Earl and Ursula Gettlefinger Shidler.

He professed as a monk of St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN, on March 12, 1940. He transferred to Conception Abbey, Conception, and was ordained May 22, 1964. His assignments included prior of Conception Abbey; Abbey archivist; history instructor at Conception Seminary College; and various parish, hospital and religious community chaplaincies in Missouri. In 2010, he moved into the infirmary at Conception Abbey.

Vespers of the faithful departed were prayed Tuesday, December 14 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Wednesday, December 15 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, with burial following at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.