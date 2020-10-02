Charles Eugene “Charlie” Bowen, 72, Maryville, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, in North Kansas City.

He was born February 12, 1948, in Clarinda, IA, to Charles G. and Erma Jean Walker Bowen.

He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School, class of 1966.

In 1989, he married Teresa Lynn Key in Las Vegas, NV.

Mr. Bowen’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial graveside services will be at 1:30 pm, Friday, October 2 at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help with final expenses.

