The Nodaway County Ambulance District met on June 12 to discuss district business.

An AED has been ordered for the Burlington Jct. Rescue Squad. The Tri-C Rescue Squad held CPR training on June 17, and also have a new member. The Maryville Rescue Squad is currently having some equipment repaired.

Director of Operations Jared McQueen gave his report. The YTD monthly call average is 222 for 2024. The district has been awarded the Gladys M. Rickard charitable trust grant in the amount of $45,000 for the purpose of Hurst eDraulic Extrication tools. The board approved purchasing the equipment from Alex Air Apparatus, New London, MN. New LED lights have been installed outside the bay doors.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer gave reports. Staff is preparing for the audit, and have submitted “unaudited” financials to the state auditor.

Training Manager Becky Mercer also updated the board. The paramedic class will be finishing their hospital clinicals this month. Morgan Wheeler will be teaching an EMR class from September 3 to October 3 on Tuesday and Thursdays. Mercer brought up the need for purchasing a scanner copier for the training room. The board approved moving forward with buying one.

The board accepted the Medicaid and Medicare adjustments at $15,739.12, and invoices were sent for collections at $14,987.89.

The board and staff discussed the potential of hiring an assistant director. McQueen would like to get some time under his belt before training a new person. Staff was also asked by the board to look into the lease for the main copier in the central office, and to find the buyout amount. Some of the board members will be absent at future meetings, so it was requested to have zoom set up.

The board then went into closed session to discuss personnel.