AP Top 25 FBS Preseason Poll , 2023

Major college football (FBS) will soon be underway. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the AP preseason top-ranked team (Georgia) with the largest football and #25 Iowa with the smallest football. The pattern displays over half (13) of the teams are from the South. The SEC boasts three teams among the top five. Overall, the SEC leads with six teams in the Top 25, followed by the Big Ten and PAC 12 with five teams, and the Big Twelve with four.