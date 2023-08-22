Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Angie Cordell, deputy clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/15/23. The motion passed.

Requisitions: Sheriff to NW Auto Repair for vehicle repair; sheriff to 911 Custom for uniforms and road and bridge to Gray Oil for fuel.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 911 Monthly Report for July.

Maryville Glass and Lock contacted regarding a window at the Administration Center.

Courthouse ceiling in the prosecuting attorney’s office and commission called Andrew Tuck Pointing requesting information on tuck point and sandstone at the Courthouse.

Grant Township Trustee Jim Farnan called in with concern about a tube on Road #728. Road and Bridge Supervisor Brain Engle and Scott Walk followed up with an inspection of the road.

Burns gave an update from the TAC meeting he attended.

Tim Brinker, Verkada Security, contacted the commission regarding security camera products.

Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering called and gave updates on BRO bridge projects.

The commission spoke with County Attorney Schraeder Law to review ordinance for Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) board.

Sheet Pile Bid Opening sealed bid was received: Viebrock Sales and Services LLC, at $8.49 sq. ft. and $9.99 sq. ft. corners with delivery. Burns made a motion to accept Viebrock Sales and Service LLC, as presented as the low bid. All were in favor. Also present: Randy Dillon of Viebrock Sales & Service LLC, Russ Placzek of Oden Enterprises and Engle.

Three sealed bids for H-Pile were received: Rock Ridge Steel Co., LLC at $35.12 linear foot with delivery, Oden Enterprises, Inc. at $29.12 linear foot with delivery; The Railroad Yard Inc. $31.23 linear foot with delivery. Walk made a motion to accept Oden Enterprises, Inc. as presented as the low bid. All were in favor. Also present: Placzek, Dillon and Engle.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Kirk Copper, Northwest Missouri RCOG, spoke with Walk regarding the Household Hazardous Waste Program.

Bridget Kenny, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, met with the commissioners to discuss an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund request for AED machines in the community.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 8/22/2023.