Men’s College World Series Players, 2023.

The College World Series, held in Omaha, NE, was in full swing with the Finals held last weekend. The map displays the rosters of the eight teams that made the CWS this year. A total of 297 players. A small sample for a map of this type. However, it does resemble the players map for college baseball as well as Major League Players. The South, dominating per capita production of elite baseball players. In terms of total numbers by state, Florida accounts for 46, California is next with 37 followed by Texas (24), Tennessee (23), and Louisiana (15). Combined, these states provide almost half of all players.