Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/15/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Black Pony Brewing.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Student Body for uniforms; to Geist Heating for building maintenance; Road and Bridge to Loch Sand & Construction for concrete; County clerk to Card Services for training.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: training certificates for Patton and Angie Cordell; sheriff letters of promotion to deputy for Keven Hayes and Jared Snyder, Consolidated 911 expense reports for May 2023, MEI Total Elevator Solutions routine maintenance receipts, National Opioid Settlement payment notification.

Josh McKim, director of Nodaway County Economic Development introduced the commission to Tom Dubal, senior director, state and local tax and advisory for Altus Group. The group discussed taxing solar projects. Also present: Rex Wallace, assessor.

Spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, with updates regarding Bridge #805 in Monroe Township.

Sean McGonigle, risk manager with Missouri Association of Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust, presented a Risk Management Achievement Award to the county for no work comp claims in the county in 2022.

The commission spoke with Rob Loch and Mike Luke from Loch Sand and Construction regarding concrete on Bridge #805 in Monroe Township.

Adam Stratton, Acciona Energy director of solar development, met with the commission to discuss development agreement and scheduling a community open house. The open house has been scheduled from 5 to 8 pm, August 10 at A & G Restaurant.

The commissioners reviewed the Nodaway County Code of Ethics. Burns made a motion to readopt with date changes to reflect a new two-year timeline. A vote was approved. A letter to the Missouri Ethics Commission was put together by Patton, signed by the commission and sent, along with the updated code of ethics.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Wallace discussed a residential property within the footprint of the Clear Creek Wind Project. A call was put in to Brent Cline at Tenaska regarding testing they had previously done on turbine sound output.

A call was put in to Richard Stringer, Union Township trustee regarding Road #695. Also discussed new construction roads in the township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 6/22/2023

June 22, 2023

Walker, Burns and Walk traveled to Albany, to attend the quarterly Regional Northwest County Commissioners meeting.

On their return trip, the commission inspected and approved Road #473 and #474 in Polk Township.

The commission will be back in session on 6/27/2023.