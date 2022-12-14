College Football Playoff, Player Origins, 2022

The CFP or College Football Playoff teams for the 2022 season have now been determined. They are Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and TCU. This player production map is based on where these 507 CFP players attended high school. There is no surprise that the map indicates a strong regional affiliation with the home states of the four playoff teams. Only 8 states have a per-capita value over the national norm of 1.00. This distribution suggests that the majority of college football players on any given team hail from close proximity (100-200 miles) to their school.