The second Art of Healing Galleries opened to the public at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville December 1.

The opening celebration brought more than 60 artists and art enthusiasts out to see the new exhibit.

“This has been an amazing endeavor for our hospital, patients and community,” says Megan Jennings, director of development for the St. Francis Foundation. “Art is a powerful physical, mental and emotional healer. We are honored that our patients and caregivers get to experience that first-hand here.”

The Art Experience is a partnership between Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, Northwest Missouri State University and Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum. More than 120 pieces were submitted, with around 40 pieces being selected by jurors for entry into the exhibit.

The following pieces were awarded best-of-show and runner-up.

Juror Feixue Mei’s selections: best-of-show, Ethan Bucker, “Modern Nature” and runner up, Jim Norris, “The Sky Opened Up.”

Juror Elaina Michalski’s selections: best-of-show, Michael Steiner, “Glacial Swan Song” and runner up, Ashleigh Erickson, “Skeletal Amphora.”

People’s Choice selections: best-of-show, tie, G. Warren, “The Lover’s Conundrum,” Caylea Dill, “Sacrificial Lamb.”

Visitors are invited to come by Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville to purchase a piece of art or to learn more about submitting artwork for the next gallery opening.

The exhibit on loan from the Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum includes pieces from American artist, curator and author, Joseph Goldyne. “Min’s Mysterious Sandwiches” and “Imaginary Waterfalls” are the two collections on display that offer the viewer a taste of Goldyne’s extraordinary work.