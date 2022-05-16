Beach volleyball is the 90th and newest NCAA sport. The 6th National Championship was played last weekend in Gulf Shores, AL. The USC Trojans won their fourth title. The per capita production of NCAA women’s beach volleyball players is greatest in some non-coastal states. Arizona leads followed by Nebraska, Hawaii, Alabama and Colorado. There are 91 NCAA women’s beach volleyball programs across all divisions resulting in 1,516 players. 151 or slightly less than 10% of the players come from outside the U.S. Led by Canada, Brazil, and the Czech Republic.