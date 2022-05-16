The Maryville City Council has moved forward on improvements to Walnut Street.

During the May 9 regular meeting, city council members approved an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Kansas City, for professional consulting services for the North Walnut Street upgrade in an amount not to exceed $39,500.

The agreement includes identifying storm drainage solutions and options for roadway improvements. The consultant will complete a preliminary engineering report for approximately 3,600 linear feet of North Walnut Street from First Street to Prather Avenue. The council previously allocated $40,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the project.

The council also approved a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Runway 14/32 Obstruction Removal Project at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport which is now complete. The agreement will provide $148,291 in non-primary entitlement funds for the project which has a total cost of $164,767.91. The city is responsible for a match of $16,476.91, or 10 percent of the total, and is provided through the general fund.

They also approved Change Order No. 1 with VF Anderson Builders, Harrisonville, for the South Main Corridor Improvement Project in the amount of $41,191.70. The change order includes actual field quantities identified by the contractor since the start of construction in October. It also includes a section that allows the city manager to approve administrative change orders exceeding the local purchasing policy of $10,000 as long as the total of all such change orders doesn’t exceed two percent of the construction contract. This is intended to expedite the pay application and reimbursement process for VF Anderson, the MoDOT and the Federal Highway Administration.

The council approved appointments and reappointments to several boards:

• The Maryville Park and Recreation Board: Charles “Buddy” Mayfield to complete the remaining term of DeAnn Davison, which expires in 2024; Gentry Martin to fill the vacancy from Adam Teale resigning, to expire in 2025; and reappointments for Bryan Grow and Zack Wray, to expire in 2025.

• Maryville Housing Authority Board: reappointments of James Jacoby and Teckla Ehmke to each serve an additional four-year term.

• Planning and Zoning Commission: reappointments of Gentry Martin and Phillip Schreck to each serve an additional four-year term.

They also approved the 4/11 and 4/25 minutes, the treasurer’s report and payment vendor schedule.

Alex Rice gave an update to the council on his Eagle Scout project where he organized cleanup, tree trimming and care around the Freedom Rock and Veterans Memorial.

Greg McDanel’s city manager’s report included:

– The South Main project is now more than 45 percent complete and the contractor continues installation of main line storm sewer at various locations.

– A Request for Proposals has been issued for renovations to City Hall to create two new offices in the former municipal court space.

– Preliminary Engineering Reports are being solicited from engineering firms for improvements on South Avenue as well as East Third Street.

– The Edwards water tower maintenance project is set to begin May 16.

Ryan Heiland’s assistant manager’s report included:

– The city is accepting bids for construction of a concrete trail at Mozingo Lake. The trail is an extension of the path behind the existing driving range and will extend east to a new cul-de-sac turnaround.

– Jordyn Greenhaw has been selected as the next Mozingo Lake director.

– Construction on the RV park expansion continues at Mozingo. Due to material prices and quotes provided by local contractors, staff is looking for grant opportunities for bathroom, showerhouse and storm shelter facilities.