East South Hills Drive at South Main Street will be closed to through traffic for a forty-eight (48) hour period beginning Tuesday, May 17th at 7 a.m. Contractor VF Anderson Builders, LLC will install a large diameter reinforced concrete storm drainage pipe which requires a temporary closure. Please note that businesses along E. South Hills Drive will be accessible by detour along E. Summit Drive then north on Burris Road. This includes the Mosaic Specialty Care – East which will remain open during normal business hours.