The Mozingo Creek Bridge Replacement Project is on schedule and going well, noted Larry Jacobsen, MoDOT resident engineer. Phillips Hardy Construction, Columbia, closed the road on March 14, has removed the old bridge and has begun shaping the slopes and placing rock blankets. The Hardy crew has driven 1,214 feet of shell piling and filled them with concrete, plus has formed and poured the end abutment foundations. Just last week they completed setting the new girders and began forming the concrete bridge deck. The deck is scheduled to be cast at the end of the week of April 11. The week of April 18, the contractor is scheduled to work on backfilling at the bridge ends and working on the approach pavement. The project is on schedule to open by the May 1 completion date.

Once this bridge job is complete, the crew will move to Long Branch Bridge. The bridge will be reconstructed half at a time with temporary signals directing traffic over the bridge one lane at a time. There will be a width restriction of 11 feet between the existing bridge curb and temporary barrier curb to be set on the bridge. Work is scheduled to start on May 2 and will last through the end of August.