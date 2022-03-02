AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball, Feb 27, 2022

Now that March is here (maybe spring will follow), it’s time to turn our attention to college basketball and the excitement of March Madness. This week’s AP Top 25 Women’s Poll is mapped by proportional symbols. South Carolina leads the way, followed by Stanford, North Carolina State, Louisville and Baylor. This spatial distribution is more national in scope than the men’s game which tends to be concentrated in the eastern half of the country. However, the traditional basketball belt from Kentucky through the Carolinas is included on this map.”