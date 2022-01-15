Now that the college football season has come to an end, we can devote our full attention to college basketball. Northwest Missouri Men’s Basketball is currently ranked #2 with a 13-1 record going into this week’s games. This map displays the hometowns of the twelve players in the Bearcat men’s basketball program. The roster has four from Missouri, three from Kansas, two from Nebraska & Illinois and one from Iowa. This geographic breakdown is very similar to where Northwest’s general student body population calls home. Go Bearcats!