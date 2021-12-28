The 2021 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship was held recently in Columbus, OH. Wisconsin won the national title for the first time, in a very close match with Big Ten rival Nebraska. Over the course of 41 years (1981-2021) only twelve different teams have been crowned champions. During the first 20 years (1981-2000) schools with a view of the Pacific won 16 titles. Since 2001, Penn State (6), Stanford (5) and Nebraska (3) have garnered fourteen championships. Stanford, leads with 9 overall titles, followed by, Penn State (7), Nebraska (5), and UCLA (4).