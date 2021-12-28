Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/21/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Check #79764.

Approved: Liquor License for Timbercats Axe, LLC; Invoice to IHP Industrial, Inc.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, reviewed work the crew has been doing.

Amy Firavich, Nodaway County Senior Center administrator, and Joe Baumli, board member, met with the commission to present information on the center and request to be considered for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

A call was put in to IHP Industrial, Inc. to review an invoice sent.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #97 in Atchison Township, Bridge on Road #161 in Hopkins, tubes on Road #800 and #867 in Hughes Township, tubes on Road #318 in Lincoln Township and tubes and the road on Road #214 in Union Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission discussed 2021 revenues to date along with the feasibility of a Cost-of -Living Adjustment (COLA) and the suggested amounts for FY2022.

After speaking with several county employees and officials, the commission revisited the holiday schedule. Burns made a motion to keep the schedule as it is, but change the date Columbus Day is observed on to the Friday after Thanksgiving. All were in favor. The schedule was redistributed to officeholders.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 12/28/2021.