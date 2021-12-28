The United Way of Nodaway County continues to raise funds for its 2021-22 campaign to benefit local organizations.

“Due to COVID-19, many of our partner agencies are really struggling this year because it has been much harder to raise the funds needed for these organizations to survive,” Tiffany Whipple, United Way of Nodaway County secretary/treasurer, said. “It’s more important than ever to support our local organizations.”

“United Way of Nodaway County is an easy way to donate to several different local organizations with just one donation. And the best part, all the funds raised by United Way stay right here in Nodaway County.”

The 2021-22 partner agencies include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, Community Services, Inc. of Northwest Missouri, Health Emergency Lifeline Program, Lettuce Dream, The Ministry Center, Nodaway County 4-H Council, Nodaway County Community Building, Nodaway County Senior Center and Nodaway County School Nurses.

“We help these organizations raise money so they can focus on what’s really important – serving the community,” Whipple said.

Examples of how donations can help include: for $5 – a weekend backpack buddy from The Ministry Center, a hot meal from the Nodaway County Senior Center or nebulizer mask and tubing for students; for $25 – a 4-H or Clover Kid annual registration, Lifeline services for a month or a Big Brothers Big Sisters match; for $50 – a coat, hat and gloves for a child in need or a backpack, school supplies and a hygiene kit through Community Services; for $100 – one month of hot meals to a senior citizen or Lettuce Dream program materials for a student.

Donations are tax deductible and can be made online at nodawayunitedway.org or by mail at United Way of Nodaway County, PO Box 164, Maryville, MO 64468.

For more information, visit nodawayunitedway.org or call 660.562.3910.