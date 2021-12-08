As we move from November to December, the college basketball season gets into full swing. In addition, it was also the Early Signing period (Nov. 10-17) for recruits from the class of 2022. 233 out of the Top 300 high school recruits have already signed college commitments. Primarily to perennial contenders like Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, UCLA and Virginia. This small sample of the top players indicates that basketball talent is spread across the nation and no stranger to the Heartland.