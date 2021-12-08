Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/30/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79579-79620

Approved: Recorder fee report for November 2021; clerk fee report for November 2021.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies; to Omnigo for software; public administrator to Taryn Henry, P.C. for attorney fees; county clerk to Edward J. Rice Co., Inc. for canvassing process; road and bridge to Caleb Oliver for uniform reimbursement; to Strueby Diesel for equipment repair.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: CCAM training registration for February of 2022.

Ann Martin called in to organize times for the use of the basement conference room for the Toys for Tot distribution.

Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor, dropped off request forms for reconstruction roads in Polk Township.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, spoke with the commission regarding AED training and certifications.

Dannen Merrill and Lucas Klotz, representing Missouri Boys State, made a formal request for funds from the county’s FY 2022 budget.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, along with Marilyn Jenkins, treasurer/collector, reviewed the road and bridge budget requests for FY 2022. The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton, reviewed the 911 information as presented by the City of Maryville.

Called Bill Driskell to discuss the cost to install a counter in the prosecuting attorney’s office. Driskell was asked to get the project scheduled as his schedule allows.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Keli Morris, facilitator of NWMO Enterprise Facilitation, along with board members Jim Jacoby and Dave Shadinger, met with the commission to review numbers and request consideration for FY2022 budget. Coroner Dr. Vincent Shelby met to discuss his budget and made a request to increase the mileage reimbursement rate.

Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, called in to discuss the status of BRO-B074(62) bridge in Jackson Township. The commission also discussed budget items for bridge projects next year. Macias stated that Snyder & Associates would honor the same pricing on bridge packages.

Allan Thompson, City of Hopkins alderman, called in with questions on city issues.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 12/7/2021.