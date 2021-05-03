“The 2020 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship was held this past weekend in Omaha, NE. Kentucky won for the first time and became the first SEC school to win a title. Over the course of 40 years (1981-2020) only eleven different teams have been crowned champions. During the first 19 years (1981-1999) schools with a view of the Pacific won 16 titles. Since 2000, Penn State (6), Stanford (5) and Nebraska (4) have garnered fifteen championships. Stanford, last year’s champion, leads with 9 overall titles, followed by, Penn State (7), Nebraska (5), UCLA (4), Hawaii, Long Beach State and USC with three each.”