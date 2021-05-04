Girl Scout Troop 3375 recently completed landscaping around the Mozingo Youth Camp community building at Mozingo Lake and Recreation Park. The scouts who worked on the project are Joslin Ungles, Samantha Metcalf, Dalylah Rybolt and Shayleigh Rybolt.

The troop uses the youth camp for different scouting events and noticed the landscaping needed updating. There were weeds and the troop decided to use this opportunity to clean up and beautify the landscaping around the youth camp community building for the troop’s silver project. The scouts choose flowering bushes to attract butterflies and provide a food source for honey bees.

The troop will continue to utilize the camp and check on the landscaping. Its goals include to further beautify the landscaping and make it easy upkeep. By doing this the staff will have less maintenance and will benefit by being able to further focus on other parts of the camp that need attention. The scouts’ families and members of BSA Troops 190 and 74 helped in completing this project.